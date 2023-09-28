Strategic action, large-scale investment in Africa to halt migration, Italy and Germany agree

Migration "requires strategic action and major investments by Europe in the African continent," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday after talks in Berlin with German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

"Italy and Germany are convinced that European action is needed. No country can be left to fend for itself," Tajani said at a press conference with Baerbock after their talks.

"Migration is a problem of such magnitude that even the whole of Europe may not be enough to tackle and resolve," Tajani underlined.

At the United Nations General Assembly last week, Italy argued that migration also requires stronger action from by UN refugee agency and its migration agency, Tajani recalled.

"Africa is a continent that we need to follow more closely and to try and solve its problems... we need to nurture the right not to emigrate," he said.

"We need to prevent human traffickers economically exploiting men and women who are fleeing war and poverty, disease," he underlined.

Italy and Germany agree that Europe must "wage a fierce battle" against organisations that traffick human beings, arms and drugs, said Tajani.

"Europe needs to be tough on these people and strike deals to this effect...because nobody wants these sea voyages to end in shipwrecks and the loss of human lives".