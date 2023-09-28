Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 23:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:30 Mourinho e disastro Roma: "Mio peggior inizio in carriera"

23:11 Matteo Messina Denaro, carro funebre era senza assicurazione

22:46 Biden si scaglia contro "estremisti" repubblicani del Maga

22:43 Genoa-Roma 4-1, disastro Mourinho e crisi giallorossa

22:01 Migranti, Tajani: "Navi Ong Germania verso Lampedusa confermano preoccupazioni"

21:49 Femminicidio Firenze, donna uccisa a Castelfiorentino

21:22 Patto migranti, ira governo su Ong tedesche: "Inaccettabile"

21:06 Europee 2024, Santoro: "Faremo una lista per affermare centralità della pace"

21:03 Berlusconi-Day, famiglia dice no a ologramma Cav: resta rebus messaggio figli

21:02 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente di oggi

20:46 Frosinone-Fiorentina 1-1 e Monza-Bologna 0-0

20:36 Ex fedelissima di Berlusconi: "Se Fascina è sopraffatta da dolore, lasci il Parlamento"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Strategic action, large-scale investment in Africa to halt migration, Italy and Germany agree

28 settembre 2023 | 22.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Strategic action, large-scale investment in Africa to halt migration, Italy and Germany agree

Migration "requires strategic action and major investments by Europe in the African continent," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday after talks in Berlin with German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

"Italy and Germany are convinced that European action is needed. No country can be left to fend for itself," Tajani said at a press conference with Baerbock after their talks.

"Migration is a problem of such magnitude that even the whole of Europe may not be enough to tackle and resolve," Tajani underlined.

At the United Nations General Assembly last week, Italy argued that migration also requires stronger action from by UN refugee agency and its migration agency, Tajani recalled.

"Africa is a continent that we need to follow more closely and to try and solve its problems... we need to nurture the right not to emigrate," he said.

"We need to prevent human traffickers economically exploiting men and women who are fleeing war and poverty, disease," he underlined.

Italy and Germany agree that Europe must "wage a fierce battle" against organisations that traffick human beings, arms and drugs, said Tajani.

"Europe needs to be tough on these people and strike deals to this effect...because nobody wants these sea voyages to end in shipwrecks and the loss of human lives".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Germany Tajani Baerbock talks Africa migration
Vedi anche
News to go
Ponte sullo Stretto, Salvini: "Opera verrà finanziata entro il 2023"
News to go
Firmato patto anti-inflazione a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Spreco alimentare in calo, il Italia si butta il 25% di cibo in meno
News to go
Serie A, sesta giornata: stasera ultime tre gare
News to go
Purgatori, nelle prossime settimane deposito relazioni consulenti su autopsia
News to go
Social, Italia prima in Ue per fake news rimosse
News to go
Università, rimborso per studenti idonei ma senza borsa nel 2022
News to go
Amazon aumenta lo stipendio ai dipendenti
News to go
Donald Trump accusato di frode da giudice New York
News to go
Sanità, professionisti da Mattarella: "Assicurare tutela della salute"
News to go
Migranti, la richiesta di Meloni ai partner EuMed9
News to go
Serie A, tutti i match di stasera e domani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza