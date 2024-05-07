Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:28
'Strong bonds of friendship' keep Italy, US united

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella
Italy's president Sergio Mattarella
07 maggio 2024 | 14.54
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy and the United States will always be united by "very strong bond of friendship" between the two countries, president Sergio Mattarella said during a meeting with members of the Italian community in New York late on Monday.

Mattarella hailed the group for "the commendable work you do, each in a different but equally effective way, to consolidate the already very strong bond of friendship that binds, and will always bind, Italy and the United States."

Mattarella is on a two-day visit to the United Nations in New York through Tuesday.

