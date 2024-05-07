'Strong bonds of friendship' keep Italy, US united

Italy and the United States will always be united by "very strong bond of friendship" between the two countries, president Sergio Mattarella said during a meeting with members of the Italian community in New York late on Monday.

Mattarella hailed the group for "the commendable work you do, each in a different but equally effective way, to consolidate the already very strong bond of friendship that binds, and will always bind, Italy and the United States."

Mattarella is on a two-day visit to the United Nations in New York through Tuesday.