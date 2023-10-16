Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:36
'Strong' Italy-Jordan amity can help stem Israel-Hamas crisis - govt

16 ottobre 2023 | 19.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

'Strong' Italy-Jordan amity can help stem Israel-Hamas crisis - govt

Italy and Jordan's "strong" friendship can help solve the "complex" issues facing the Middle East, including the crisis sparked by the nine-day-old conflict between Israel and militant Palestinian group Hamas, the government said a statement on Monday.

"Italy and Jordan are on the front line to help resolve the most urgent humanitarian problems and to free hostages," said the statement, which came after premier Giorgia Meloni held talks in Rome with Jordan's King Abdullah.

"At the meeting, the latest developments in the Middle East were addressed, in particular exploring possible initiatives to avoid the expansion of the ongoing crisis," the statement said.

"The traditional, strong friendship between Italy and Jordan could contribute to addressing the complex challenges facing the region," the statement added.

The talks, which were also attended by Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, also looked at the stalled Israel-Palestinian peace process and agreed on the need to revive this politically with "the legitimate Palestinian authorities", said the statement.

During the talks, Abdullah urged the international community to prevent the war between Israel and Hamas spreading to the West Bank and to the wider region, according to Jordan's official Petra news agency.

Abdullah also called on nations to condemn the "indiscriminate" Israeli aerial attacks on civilians in Gaza, noting that international law applies to all "identities" and "nationalities", Petra reported.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni Abdullah Italy Jordan ties Israel Hamas conflict
