Sudan, dam breaks after heavy rains: at least 60 dead

Tragedy in Sudan. At least 60 people have died due to the collapse of a dam near Port Sudan caused by flooding from torrential rains that have been hitting the country for weeks, the scene of the conflict between the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. According to local media reports, the collapse of the Arbat dam has left several localities in the area isolated.

According to data reported by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, an estimated 118,000 people have been displaced by the floods and a total of 317,000 people have been affected by the consequences of heavy rains in 60 locations in Sudan since the beginning of June. About 27,000 houses have been destroyed, and up to 31,240 have been damaged.