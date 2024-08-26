Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 17:19
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Sudan, dam breaks after heavy rains: at least 60 dead

26 agosto 2024 | 16.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tragedy in Sudan. At least 60 people have died due to the collapse of a dam near Port Sudan caused by flooding from torrential rains that have been hitting the country for weeks, the scene of the conflict between the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. According to local media reports, the collapse of the Arbat dam has left several localities in the area isolated.

According to data reported by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, an estimated 118,000 people have been displaced by the floods and a total of 317,000 people have been affected by the consequences of heavy rains in 60 locations in Sudan since the beginning of June. About 27,000 houses have been destroyed, and up to 31,240 have been damaged.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
breaks after been hitting Port Sudan decametro
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza