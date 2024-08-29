Sullivan meets with Xi, for Chinese President countries must coordinate

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing after also meeting with the vice president of the Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia, a commission chaired by Xi.

Xi stressed - reports the Chinese news agency Xinhua - that in a changing and turbulent world, countries need to stand in solidarity and coordinate, not divide or confront each other. People are asking for openness and progress, not exclusion and regression. As two major countries, China and the US must be responsible for history, for the people, and for the world, Xi added.