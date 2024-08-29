Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Sullivan meets with Xi, for Chinese President countries must coordinate

29 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing after also meeting with the vice president of the Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia, a commission chaired by Xi.

Xi stressed - reports the Chinese news agency Xinhua - that in a changing and turbulent world, countries need to stand in solidarity and coordinate, not divide or confront each other. People are asking for openness and progress, not exclusion and regression. As two major countries, China and the US must be responsible for history, for the people, and for the world, Xi added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
must coordinate US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met met with Chinese President Xi Jinping vice president
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza