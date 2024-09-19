Sunday at the polls in Brandenburg, parties 'go' for the 2025 federal elections

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will not be able to be present on Sunday, when the first exit polls on the outcome of the regional elections in Brandenburg will appear on the screens in the offices of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, in Berlin. Scholz will be at the United Nations Future Summit in New York, to which all 193 member states of the Organization have been invited. Germany and Namibia are hosting the event, which has been in the works for over a year, and the German head of government cannot miss it.

However, Scholz - German analysts comment - could also be content with having to observe the results from a safe distance. After all, he has little to gain from these elections for the renewal of the Landtag, the regional parliament, the last in a series of three electoral appointments held in the former eastern Laender of the country, after those which on 1 September last year in Thuringia and Saxony confirmed the feared affirmation of the extremist AfD party at the expense of the others, in particular those of the federal government coalition led by Scholz.

If Brandenburg's prime minister of 11 years, Social Democrat Dietmar Woidke, manages to lead the party ahead of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), currently ahead albeit slightly in the polls, it will probably be said that this is due to his choice to do without Scholz's support in the electoral campaign and to his positions, even in contrast to those of the federal government, in the debate on immigration.

If Woidke comes second and then, as announced, leaves the task of forming a government to another Social Democrat, the chancellor and the recurring disputes in his federal government coalition with the Liberals and Greens will once again be blamed. Then there is a third possibility: that the SPD is also overtaken by the Christian Democrats of the CDU or the left-wing populists of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) and loses the premiership in this region of eastern Germany.

According to the latest polls, this latter prospect appears only theoretical. However, even second place could shake up the party a year before the general election in autumn 2025 and prove unpleasant or even dangerous for Scholz, already weakened by the SPD's meager results in the European and regional elections, which does not boast a high approval rating and whose national party remains stable at 14-16%, far behind the CDU-CSU conservatives.

If the attacks on him have been limited so far, analysts point out, this is probably due precisely to the expectation of the outcome of the elections. But on Sunday evening at 6 pm, the election campaign for the renewal of the Bundestag, on 28 September 2025, will begin and the search for compromise solutions within the federal government - where there are already many points of friction, from migration policy to budget, from pensions to childcare - will be even more difficult than it already is.

At that point, the question of the chancellor candidate, resolved by the competing CDU-CSU political bloc with the announcement of the choice of Friedrich Merz, will also arise more insistently. Franz Muentefering, the popular former president of the Social Democrats, recently pointed out, speaking with the "Tagesspiegel", that the question for the SPD remains open - even if Scholz has announced that he wants to stand again as the leading candidate of his party - and he praised the current, very popular, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

The other two parties in government in Berlin with Scholz, the Greens and the Liberal Party (FDP), also face a tough vote on Sunday. The former are also afraid this time of their return to the regional legislature with polls putting them dangerously close to the 5% threshold needed for parliamentary representation. The FDP is in an even more difficult situation, according to the polls (2% according to an Insa poll yesterday).

The Greens, in turn, have the problem of choosing the chancellor candidate. And after the step backwards of the current Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, it is no secret that the Minister of Economy and Vice-Chancellor, Robert Habeck, is preparing to lead the Bundestag election campaign as the sole Spitzenkandidat. The only doubt is when he will make his intention to run official. The choice is likely to be made at the party congress in November.