Italy has made "the right choice" in giving Ukraine its unwavering support during Russia's 568-day-old invasion, according to prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

"No, we won't change our stance on the war in Ukraine," Meloni told state broadcaster Rai's' 'Porta a Porta' talk show late on Wednesday.

"Things could get worse if were to stop doing what we are doing. Supporting Kiev is the right thing to do," Meloni said.