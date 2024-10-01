Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:27
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Switzerland: Mattarella in landmark visit to UNHCR's headquarters

01 ottobre 2024 | 14.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

President Sergio Mattarella visited the United Nations refugee agency's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday - the first by an Italian head of state since the Refugee Convention entered into force in 1954.

"President #Mattarella visits our offices at #Genveva - the first time for an Italian head of state in 70 year since the ratification of the Geneva Convention on Refugees," UNHCR Italian office wrote on X (formerly Twitter.

"The meeting testifies to Italy's commitment to refugees around the world," the tweet added.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi and other top UNHCR officials welcomed Mattarella on his arrival.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mattarella UNHCR visit Geneva headquarters
Vedi anche
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza