Switzerland: Mattarella in landmark visit to UNHCR's headquarters

President Sergio Mattarella visited the United Nations refugee agency's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday - the first by an Italian head of state since the Refugee Convention entered into force in 1954.

"President #Mattarella visits our offices at #Genveva - the first time for an Italian head of state in 70 year since the ratification of the Geneva Convention on Refugees," UNHCR Italian office wrote on X (formerly Twitter.

"The meeting testifies to Italy's commitment to refugees around the world," the tweet added.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi and other top UNHCR officials welcomed Mattarella on his arrival.