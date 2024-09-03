Switzerland reopens its embassy in Baghdad after 33 years

After 33 years Switzerland once again has an embassy in Baghdad. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) announced this. The previous representation was closed in 1991. "After years of serious internal conflicts, the security situation in Iraq has improved in recent times," a statement read.

In 2021, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis had been in Iraq. The reopening of the embassy was one of the central themes of the meeting he had with his Iraqi counterpart. In the autumn of last year, the green light arrived from the competent committees of the Federal Chambers.

With the new diplomatic representation, Bern intends to "consolidate bilateral relations with Iraq, strengthen collaboration in the fields of economy, security and peace, and better represent Switzerland's interests". Thanks also to its energy resources, the country "offers interesting long-term export and investment opportunities for Swiss companies". Three people will work at the embassy. The ambassador, Daniel Hunn, was appointed in March by the Federal Council. The new representation will mainly carry out tasks of a political and diplomatic nature. As regards consular affairs and visa applications for Switzerland from Iraqis, the Swiss embassy in Amman, Jordan, will continue to be responsible.