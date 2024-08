At least 17 people were injured following a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in the Hama region of western Syria. The earthquake occurred at 1:15 p.m. local time, 12:15 p.m. Italian time, with its epicenter 4 kilometers from the city of Salamyya and 7 kilometers deep. According to the Syrian news agency Sana, 12 people were treated at the city's hospital while another five required psychological support for anxiety attacks.