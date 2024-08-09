Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Syria, escalation between pro-Iranians and Kurds, '11 dead including 6 minors, a massacre'

09 agosto 2024 | 14.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

At least 11 people have died in attacks by pro-Iranian militias in eastern Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Kurdish sources denounce it. According to the Observatory, based in the United Kingdom and with informants in the Arab country, six minors are among the people who died in the bombing of the town of Dahla, in the province of Deir Ezzor. Five other people were injured and, they say, the toll is destined to worsen. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF, dominated by the Kurds) denounced a "massacre", committed at dawn, with civilian homes targeted.

