Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 08:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan, 153 Chinese fighter jets detected, Tokyo 'concerned' by Beijing's maneuvers

15 ottobre 2024 | 08.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Another day of tension in the skies of Taiwan. The Taipei Defense Ministry reported detecting a total of 153 Chinese fighter jets around the island, following the conclusion of Beijing's maneuvers. The military aircraft were detected in 25 hours up to six o'clock local time this morning.

The Chinese exercises, deemed "provocative and irrational" by Taiwan, drew condemnation from Japan, which expressed "concern" and intercepted some fighters near the southern island of Yonaguni. "The government is closely monitoring activities and has conveyed Japan's concerns to the Chinese side," said Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ministero della difesa di Taipei manovre Pechino cieli di Taiwan aereo militare
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza