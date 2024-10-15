Taiwan, 153 Chinese fighter jets detected, Tokyo 'concerned' by Beijing's maneuvers

Another day of tension in the skies of Taiwan. The Taipei Defense Ministry reported detecting a total of 153 Chinese fighter jets around the island, following the conclusion of Beijing's maneuvers. The military aircraft were detected in 25 hours up to six o'clock local time this morning.

The Chinese exercises, deemed "provocative and irrational" by Taiwan, drew condemnation from Japan, which expressed "concern" and intercepted some fighters near the southern island of Yonaguni. "The government is closely monitoring activities and has conveyed Japan's concerns to the Chinese side," said Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki.