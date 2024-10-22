Taiwan, new Chinese military maneuvers near the island, 'live-fire drills'

Tensions remain high in the Taiwan Strait. Chinese military has launched maneuvers in the last hours with the use of ammunition near the island, de facto independent, but which Beijing considers a "rebel province" and for which it wants "reunification". For Taipei the drills, which come after those of mid-month with a record number of aircraft and naval units around Taiwan and the involvement of the Coast Guard, are a "threat" to stability in the region.

The maneuvers had been announced yesterday by the Chinese Maritime Safety Administration of Pingtan, a town in the Chinese province of Fujian (in the east of the Asian giant), which had announced drills with the use of ammunition for four hours in an area of about 150 square kilometers. The war games area is located about a hundred kilometers from the island.

The Taipei Defense Ministry confirmed it was monitoring the Asian giant's "military activities and intentions". For the island these are maneuvers that could be part of "Beijing's tactics to intensify intimidation" in the Taiwan Strait, crossed over the weekend by a US and a Canadian warship in the context of transits regularly carried out by the US and allies and always condemned by Beijing.