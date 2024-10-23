Taiwan, tensions remain high, Chinese aircraft carrier in the Strait

A Chinese fleet led by the aircraft carrier Liaoning in the Taiwan Strait. The Taipei Defense Ministry, reported the CNA agency, said it had monitored its transit a week after the Chinese military exercises with the encirclement of the island, with the use of the Coast Guard and a record number of aircraft. And after the 'war games' announced with the use of ammunition near the Chinese coasts overlooking the Taiwan Strait.

China considers Taiwan, a de facto independent island, as a "rebel province" to be "reunified". For Beijing, the "one China principle" applies and Taiwan is "Chinese territory". Over the weekend, a US warship and a Canadian one had passed through the Taiwan Strait in the context of transits that are regularly carried out by the US and its allies and which each time arouse Beijing's ire.