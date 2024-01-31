Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 17:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani appoints Sinner Italy's sports diplomacy envoy

31 gennaio 2024 | 16.33
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (L) with tennis champion Jannik Sinner (R)
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (L) with tennis champion Jannik Sinner (R)

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has made Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner Italy's sports diplomacy ambassador, lauding the 22-year-old tennis player's "exemplary" dedication and "sacrifice".

"Today at the foreign ministry I appointed Jannik Sinner as sports diplomacy ambassador," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"This is just recognition for someone who through commitment and sacrifice keeps up Italy's high reputation," the tweet went on.

"Thanks for visiting Jannik, you are truly a good guy and an example for young people," the tweet underlined.

Sinner also met Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Wednesday, who hugged the champion telling him: "You are truly great and an example of what's good about Italy".

in Evidenza