Tajani appoints Sinner Italy's sports diplomacy envoy

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has made Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner Italy's sports diplomacy ambassador, lauding the 22-year-old tennis player's "exemplary" dedication and "sacrifice".

"Today at the foreign ministry I appointed Jannik Sinner as sports diplomacy ambassador," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"This is just recognition for someone who through commitment and sacrifice keeps up Italy's high reputation," the tweet went on.

"Thanks for visiting Jannik, you are truly a good guy and an example for young people," the tweet underlined.

Sinner also met Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Wednesday, who hugged the champion telling him: "You are truly great and an example of what's good about Italy".