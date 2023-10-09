Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:51 Io capitano, Matteo Garrone: "Migranti sono eroi, il loro viaggio è la nuova Odissea"

15:46 Virtus Bologna, Polonara si opera per tumore ai testicoli

15:35 Israele, Russia-Hamas: incontri e contatti, quali sono i rapporti

15:23 Kate dalla regina Elisabetta 'solo dopo l'anello di fidanzamento': declinò invito storico

14:32 Atp Shanghai 2023, Sonego eliminato al terzo turno da Jarry

14:20 Pallavolo, Lucchetta: "Le Olimpiadi non sono compromesse, ma dobbiamo vincere la Volley Nations League"

14:11 Iran a Israele: "Niente follie dopo attacco Hamas o risposta sarà distruttiva"

14:06 Giornata mondiale salute mentale, quanto costa la depressione

13:57 Grande Fratello 2023 torna oggi 9 ottobre: nomination ed eliminazioni

13:46 Amburgo, allarme aeroporto: minaccia di attacco su volo da Teheran

13:36 Raffreddore mette ko gli italiani. Bassetti: "Quasi peggio del Covid di oggi"

13:33 Juve, ma quale scudetto? Giuntoli pensa alla Champions League

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tajani appoints Spalletti sports ambassador

09 ottobre 2023 | 15.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Luciano Spalletti
Luciano Spalletti

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has appointed national soccer coach Luciano Spalletti to the prestigious role of Italy's sports ambassador, hailing him as "the image of football in the world" and "a person of values".

"Today I came here to appoint Mr Spalletti as ambassador for Italian sport not only because he is the image of our football in the world but also because he is a person of values," Tajani said on Monday.

"The blue jersey is a privilege for those who wear it. It’s not just football, it’s much more.," Tajani went on.

"I am convinced that Italy’s foreign policy is not made only by the minister or the diplomats but by all those who represent Italy in the world as women and men of sport which is an expression of values ​​and not just a physical challenge," he said.

Tajani announced Spalletti's new role during a visit to Florence's eastern Coverciano district, where the national team has started training for two upcoming EURO 2024 qualifying matches against Malta and England.

"I have to become better than I am, it gives me great responsibility, I will involve the players in this new role of mine," said Spalletti, thanking Tajani for his his appointment.

Spalletti began coaching Italy's national soccer team in August, when he took over from Roberto Mancini.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Spalletti Italy ambassador
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele richiama 300mila riservisti
News to go
Vajont, Mattarella: "La Repubblica non ha dimenticato"
News to go
Rubò risparmi a pensionati, confiscati oltre 170mila euro a dipendente società
News to go
Israele, gabinetto di sicurezza conferma: "Paese è in guerra"
News to go
Coldiretti: caro-prezzi svuota carrello spesa
News to go
Landini: "Cinque-sei euro all'ora sono salari da fame"
News to go
Pagamenti digitali, entro fine 2023 potrebbero eguagliare i contanti
News to go
Sergio Mattarella in carica da 3167 giorni, nessuno come lui
News to go
Incidente bus Mestre, feriti in miglioramento
News to go
Attacco a Israele, Netanyahu: "Siamo in guerra"
News to go
Rottamazione quater, le ultime news
News to go
Doping, confermata positività di Pogba
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza