Tajani appoints Spalletti sports ambassador

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has appointed national soccer coach Luciano Spalletti to the prestigious role of Italy's sports ambassador, hailing him as "the image of football in the world" and "a person of values".

"Today I came here to appoint Mr Spalletti as ambassador for Italian sport not only because he is the image of our football in the world but also because he is a person of values," Tajani said on Monday.

"The blue jersey is a privilege for those who wear it. It’s not just football, it’s much more.," Tajani went on.

"I am convinced that Italy’s foreign policy is not made only by the minister or the diplomats but by all those who represent Italy in the world as women and men of sport which is an expression of values ​​and not just a physical challenge," he said.

Tajani announced Spalletti's new role during a visit to Florence's eastern Coverciano district, where the national team has started training for two upcoming EURO 2024 qualifying matches against Malta and England.

"I have to become better than I am, it gives me great responsibility, I will involve the players in this new role of mine," said Spalletti, thanking Tajani for his his appointment.

Spalletti began coaching Italy's national soccer team in August, when he took over from Roberto Mancini.