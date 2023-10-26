Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Tajani attends Global Gateway forum, holds talks with Stoltenberg

26 ottobre 2023 | 11.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani is in Brussels on Thursday for a meeting on the European Commission's Global Gateway flagship foreign infrastructure investment scheme and to hold talks on the Mideast and Ukraine conflicts with NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.

At the Global Gateway forum, governments, the private sector, civil society, financial institutions and international organizations are focussing on the EU's strategy for smart, clean and secure connections in the digital, energy and transport sectors and to bolster health, education and research worldwide, according to a foreign ministry statement

Amid fears of a wider war in the Middle East, Tajani and Stoltenberg will mull current debate around the relaunch of NATO on its southern flank and will also look at support for Ukraine during talks on the sidelines of the Global Gateway forum, said the statement.

While in Brussels, Tajani will also take part in a European People's Party summit and "discuss the situation in the Middle East with some European leaders," the statement concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Brussels Global Gateway Forum Stoltenberg Nato Ukraine
