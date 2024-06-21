Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 21 Giugno 2024
Tajani attends late Fincantieri chairman Claudio Graziano's funeral

Late Fincantieri chairman Claudio Graziano was a top-ranking general and previously served as Italy's chief of defence staff
21 giugno 2024 | 12.52
Redazione Adnkronos
Foreign minister Antonio Tajan and other top Italian officials attended Friday's funeral in Rome of state-backed shipbuilder Financantieri's late chairman Claudio Graziano, whose death the company announced in a statement earlier this week.

Italy's chief of defence staff Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, defence minster Guido Crosetto, Senate speaker Ignazio La Russa and Senator Maurizio Gasparri were also among mourners at Graziani's funeral in Rome at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli.

The police are investigating suicide as one of the possible causes of Graziano's death.

"General Claudio Graziano's passing leaves me speechless," Tajani wrote Monday on Twitter.

"He was a friend and an extraordinary officer who honoured Italy," Tajani went on.

