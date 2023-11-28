Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:15
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tajani attends Nato foreign ministers meeting

28 novembre 2023 | 15.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Sweden's foreign minister Tobias Billstroem (L) with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg (R)Photo: Nato
Sweden's foreign minister Tobias Billstroem (L) with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg (R)Photo: Nato

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani is attending a two-day Nato foreign ministers meeting in Brussels focussed on pressing security issues including Russia's 21-month-old invasion of Ukraine.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is chairing the meeting, which is also being attended by Tobias Billstroem, candidate country Sweden's foreign minister.

Later on Tuesday, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will take part in a meeting of Nato's chief political decision-making body, the North Atlantic Council.

On Wednesday, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba will attend a session of the Nato-Ukraine Council established at Nato's Vilnius summit in July.

Tajani will hold bilateral meetings with Nato counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The meeting comes as the United States and European Union struggle to agree on further military aid for Ukraine and amid the Middle East crisis.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Nato foreign ministers meeting Ukraine Kuleba
