Tajani backs 'diplomatic solution' in Niger, Gabon

Italy favours "a diplomatic solution" to the recent military coups in Niger and Gabon and will urge Europe to show "unity of intent" and work with "regional partners" for peace and stability in the Sahel, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"Italy remains committed to a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Niger and also to the most recent one in Gabon, working in close coordination with partners", Tajani said on Wednesday ahead of an informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Toledo, Spain.

"It is essential that European countries maintain full unity of intent in the search for a peaceful way forward that will ensure peace and stability for the entire Sahel region, working in agreement with regional partners," he said.

Tajani will hold "several bilateral meetings" at the Toledo meeting, where Niger and Gabon and the Sahel ,as well Russia's 553-day-old invasion of Ukraine will take centre stage, the foreign ministry said.

Wednesday's military takeover in Gabon - the same day its incumbent president, Ali Bongo, was re-elected to a third term - came after a military junta overthrew Niger's elected president, Mohammed Bazoum, in July.

The Niger coup was condemned by Western countries and by most members of regional bloc ECOWAS