Mercoledì 17 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 18:03
Tajani, Blinken to focus on Middle East de-escalation

17 aprile 2024 | 17.47
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Iranian missiles
Iranian missiles

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani and his United States counterpart Antony Blinken will focus on a de-escalation of Middle East tensions when they hold talks Wednesday at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting on Capri.

"Certainly we are working for de-escalation," Tajani told reporters on Capri ahead of the three-day summit, which kicks off on Wednesday.

"We have to see what will happen, what kind of reaction there will be" from Israel. We will certainly talk about it together," he said.

G7 foreign ministers will look at ways to impose sanctions on Iran after its missile and drone attacks on Israel last Saturday, Tajani also said.

"Israel achieved a military victory because 99 percent of the missiles and drones did not reach their target," Tajani underlined.

"Yesterday I spoke at length with Israel's foreign minister and told him what our position was," said Tajani.

Tag
Tajani Blinken Middle East de escalation
