Tajani chairs meeting on govt's 'Mattei' plan for Africa

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani is on Wednesday chairing a second ministerial meeting to take forward the government's 'Mattei' plan to boost Africa's stability and economic development through 'non predatory' partnerships.

Representatives from Italy's Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, state agencies, public and private companies involved in development, universities, research institutes and the tertiary sector are also attending the meeting.

The 'Mattei' plan's core areas are education, training, health, water, sanitation, agriculture, infrastructure and the energy sector, where the government plans to make Italy a major 'hub', distributing gas from North Africa and the Mediterranean to the rest of Europe.

The plan is named after Italian major Eni's founder Enrico Mattei