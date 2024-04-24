Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani chairs meeting on govt's 'Mattei' plan for Africa

24 aprile 2024 | 11.53
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Italian prime minister's office, Palazzo Chigi
The Italian prime minister's office, Palazzo Chigi

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani is on Wednesday chairing a second ministerial meeting to take forward the government's 'Mattei' plan to boost Africa's stability and economic development through 'non predatory' partnerships.

Representatives from Italy's Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, state agencies, public and private companies involved in development, universities, research institutes and the tertiary sector are also attending the meeting.

The 'Mattei' plan's core areas are education, training, health, water, sanitation, agriculture, infrastructure and the energy sector, where the government plans to make Italy a major 'hub', distributing gas from North Africa and the Mediterranean to the rest of Europe.

The plan is named after Italian major Eni's founder Enrico Mattei

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Mattei plan Africa meeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Von der Leyen: “Dal 2020 successo di tutto ma ora siamo più forti”
News to go
Earth Day 2024, oggi la Giornata mondiale della Terra
News to go
Sprechi Pubblica Amministrazione, in Italia valgono 500 miliardi di euro
News to go
Conti correnti, calano i depositi degli italiani: -3,6% in un anno
News to go
Sicilia, è allarme siccità: "Governo dichiari stato emergenza"
News to go
Cgil e Uil in piazza a Roma, Landini: "Qui c'è il Paese reale"
News to go
Venezia, arriva ticket di ingresso per visitarla
News to go
Iraq, attacco contro base milizie filo Iran: un morto
News to go
Bonus università private, ecco a chi spetta e come ottenerlo
News to go
G7, Tajani: "Convergenza su tutte le questioni internazionali"
Israele attacca l'Iran, lampi e boati nei cieli di Isfahan - Video
News to go
Telepass, nuove offerte dal 1° luglio 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza