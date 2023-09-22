Tajani-Chen talks centre on Ukraine, EU-China relations

China's "positive role" in efforts to end Russia's 575-day-old invasion of Ukraine and the Asian superpower's ties with the European Union were a focus of talks in Rome on Friday between foreign minister Antonio Tajani and top security official Chen Wenqing.

Tajani and Chen's talks had "centred on international affairs, with the minister underlining Italy's commitment in Brussels to promoting a positive agenda between the EU and China," said a foreign ministry statement.

"The goals is to foster balanced and mutually beneficial economic relations," the statement continued.

Tajani praised Beijing's "constructive role" in attempts to lay the groundwork for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to the statement.

"The minister underlined the government's work to create the conditions for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace and expressed his appreciation to his interlocutor for Beijing's constructive role," the statement said.

Italy wants "constructive and mutually beneficial" ties with China and the two nations are bolstering cooperation in fighting piracy and illegal immigration, Tajani said.

"Our cooperation is broad and diversified and can be further strengthened by new economic and trade agreements within the framework of our strategic partnership," he stated.

"We are highly confident of relaunching our ties with China, a key parter and like Italy an ancient civilization with which we desire constructive and mutually beneficial relations," said Tajani.

Celebrations planned next year to mark the 700th anniversary of the death of Italian explorer Marco Polo offer an excellent opportunity "to bolster and deepen our collaboration", Tajani noted.