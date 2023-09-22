Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:12 Covid Italia, Ricciardi: "Dati inaffidabili, in balia di eventi senza sorveglianza"

14:05 Migranti, Ue: 127 milioni di euro a Tunisia per controllo flussi

14:03 Forza Italia si 'allarga' in provincia di Roma, Tajani: "Avanti su fisco e giustizia"

14:00 Al via a Genova nuova struttura dedicata di Bper Banca

14:00 Covid Italia oggi, varianti Eris e Pirola: il punto

13:46 Piepoli, per 70% intervistati prodotti a tabacco riscaldato sono alternativa

13:46 Roma, 14enne preso a pugni da gruppo coetanei dopo lite

13:40 Ucraina, Russia preoccupata da attacchi a basi aeree e Flotta russa: l'analisi

13:38 Ucraina-Russia, rapporti Kiev-Ue: la previsione di Mosca

13:33 Migranti in Italia, la situazione nei fronti caldi

13:31 Camilla e Brigitte Macron, sfida a ping pong nel segno dell'amicizia

13:25 Festa Cinema Roma 2023, tre italiani in concorso: Cortellesi, Gabbriellini e Torre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tajani-Chen talks centre on Ukraine, EU-China relations

22 settembre 2023 | 13.57
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

China's president Xi Jinping during a state visit to Italy in 2019Photo: AFP
China's president Xi Jinping during a state visit to Italy in 2019Photo: AFP

China's "positive role" in efforts to end Russia's 575-day-old invasion of Ukraine and the Asian superpower's ties with the European Union were a focus of talks in Rome on Friday between foreign minister Antonio Tajani and top security official Chen Wenqing.

Tajani and Chen's talks had "centred on international affairs, with the minister underlining Italy's commitment in Brussels to promoting a positive agenda between the EU and China," said a foreign ministry statement.

"The goals is to foster balanced and mutually beneficial economic relations," the statement continued.

Tajani praised Beijing's "constructive role" in attempts to lay the groundwork for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to the statement.

"The minister underlined the government's work to create the conditions for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace and expressed his appreciation to his interlocutor for Beijing's constructive role," the statement said.

Italy wants "constructive and mutually beneficial" ties with China and the two nations are bolstering cooperation in fighting piracy and illegal immigration, Tajani said.

"Our cooperation is broad and diversified and can be further strengthened by new economic and trade agreements within the framework of our strategic partnership," he stated.

"We are highly confident of relaunching our ties with China, a key parter and like Italy an ancient civilization with which we desire constructive and mutually beneficial relations," said Tajani.

Celebrations planned next year to mark the 700th anniversary of the death of Italian explorer Marco Polo offer an excellent opportunity "to bolster and deepen our collaboration", Tajani noted.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Chen Ukraine EU China ties
Vedi anche
News to go
Olio d'oliva, prezzo alle stelle: +37% in un anno
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky negli Usa incassa nuovi aiuti per Kiev
News to go
'Ndrangheta, 400 militari per operazione 'Karpanthos': 44 arresti
Patto anti-inflazione, la firma il 28 settembre
News o go
Iran, nuova stretta contro le donne che non portano il velo
News to go
Covid Italia, rientro a scuola senza restrizioni ma contagi salgono
News to go
Granchio blu, danni per 100 milioni di euro al settore ittico
News to go
Carlo e Camilla a Parigi, cena a Versailles con 180 vip
News to go
Oscar 2024, Garrone: "Speriamo che 'Io Capitano' tocchi il cuore degli americani"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky da Biden: "Difesa aerea priorità"
News to go
Migranti, ipotesi Cpr a Ventimiglia
News to go
Manovra 2024, proposta legge per Reddito di infanzia e Assegno di gioventù
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza