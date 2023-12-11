Cerca nel sito
 
Tajani, Cirielli focus on Italy's global development strategy

11 dicembre 2023 | 21.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tajani, Cirielli focus on Italy's global development strategy

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani and deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli are leading discussions on Tuesday at an event that will look how to bolster the effectiveness and impact of Italy's development aid worldwide.

“Development cooperation is an integral and defining part of foreign policy and will be one of the essential components of the 'Mattei' plan for Africa that the government is preparing to launch,” Tajani said in a statement.

Over 70 of Italy's main public and private, profit and non-profit aid organisations will mull "strategies, guidelines and methods" at Tuesday's plenary meeting of the National Council for Development Cooperation taking place at the foreign ministry, the statement said.

“Through our cooperation (overseas aid) we make essential professionalism, tools and resources available to the African continent to promote and achieve the sustainable development of Africa, also impacting, in a concrete and effective way, the causes of irregular migration," said Tajani.

Italy seeks to offer "concrete alternatives" for young people, many of whom may otherwise resort to human traffickers to escape poverty, Tajani said, cited by the statement, which underlined the "vitality" of overseas development aid.

Conflicts, human rights violations, humanitarian emergencies and growing instability, also linked to global challenges such as food insecurity, the green transition and climate change, highlight the need for "greater synergies and complementarities" between central and local governments, the private sector, universities, the tertiary sector, diaspora communities and the work of missionaries, foundations, charitable and religious bodies, the statement concluded.

