Venerdì 22 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:39
Tajani, Colonna set to hold talks in Paris

22 settembre 2023 | 18.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tajani, Colonna set to hold talks in Paris

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will meet French counterpart Catherine Colonna for talks in Paris on Monday which are likely to cover the Mediterranean migration crisis and a plan to double the Mont Blanc alpine tunnel.

Tajani and Colonna will hold a joint press conference on Monday at 7.15pm after their talks, according to a statement from France's foreign ministry.

The talks come after France closed its border to Italy amid a recent influx of thousands of migrant arrivals on the tiny island of Lampedusa and a vow on Monday by interior minister Gerard Darmanin that France would not take in "a single migrant" from Lampedusa.

The European Court of Justice also ruled this week against France's recent policy of turning away migrants at its borders following the surge in migrant arrivals on Lampedusa.

