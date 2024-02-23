Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Febbraio 2024
Tajani defends Meloni, slams recent threats, insults

23 febbraio 2024 | 13.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni
Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has tweeted "full solidarity" with rightwing premier Giorgia Meloni after participants at far-left rally in Rome scrawled insults and threats against her and burned an effigy.

"It is not with violence, insults and threats that one defends one's ideas," Tajani wrote Friday on X (formerly Twitter).

"The acts... against the prime minister are shameful. Full solidarity with @GiorgiaMeloni," the tweet continued.

"She (Melononi) is certainly not a woman who allows herself to be intimidated. A hug!" the tweet added.

Earlier, Italy's president Sergio Mattarella in conversation with students at the Quirinal palace decried "intolerable manifestations of violence during electoral campaigns" and also voiced "full solidarity" with Meloni.

The incidents in Rome's northeast Montesacro district took place ahead of regional elections in Sardinia on Sunday.

Tag
Italy Meloni threats Tajani tweet
in Evidenza