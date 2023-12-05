Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
18:28
Tajani deplores anti-Semitism, attends national march

05 dicembre 2023 | 17.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tajani deplores anti-Semitism, attends national march

Nations must take a tough stance against rising anti-Semitism, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Tuesday ahead of a national march in Rome to protest the scourge in the wake of the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on southern Israel.

"This evening I will be at the march organised by Italy's Jewish communities to protest terrorism and anti-Semitism," Tajani said on the sidelines of an international trade event in Rome.

"As Liliana Segre says, anti-Semitism is a scourge that has never been eradicated in Europe," said Tajani, referring to the 93-year-old Italian life senator and World War II Nazi Holocaust survivor.

"We need to send a strong signal, which does not mean that we must not have a care for the Palestinian people," said Tajani.

Tuesday's march at Rome's central Piazza del Popolo will be attended by politicians of all stripes and follows protests in Paris and London.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani anti Semitism march Piazza del Popolo
