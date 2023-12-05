Tajani deplores anti-Semitism, attends national march

Nations must take a tough stance against rising anti-Semitism, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Tuesday ahead of a national march in Rome to protest the scourge in the wake of the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on southern Israel.

"This evening I will be at the march organised by Italy's Jewish communities to protest terrorism and anti-Semitism," Tajani said on the sidelines of an international trade event in Rome.

"As Liliana Segre says, anti-Semitism is a scourge that has never been eradicated in Europe," said Tajani, referring to the 93-year-old Italian life senator and World War II Nazi Holocaust survivor.

"We need to send a strong signal, which does not mean that we must not have a care for the Palestinian people," said Tajani.

Tuesday's march at Rome's central Piazza del Popolo will be attended by politicians of all stripes and follows protests in Paris and London.