Lunedì 11 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 19:43
Tajani - dialogue a key tool for peace

11 settembre 2023 | 19.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tajani - dialogue a key tool for peace

Dialogue between religions and peoples of the same faith is crucial for ending conflicts and achieving enduring peace, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

''Dialogue between different religions must be an important instrument of peace, even for those who do not believe,'' Tajani said in Berlin, where he was attending a world religions conference.

Politicians and religious and secular authorities can "do a lot" to attain this goal, Tajani underlined.

'Dialogue always promotes peace, even when people of the same faith are killing each other," Tajani said, citing Russia's 565-day-old invasion of Ukraine, "where Christians are fighting Christians''.

Politicians must strive to ensure "that dialogue strengthens peaceful coexistence" such as has existed in Tunisia, Turkey and Albania, Tajani argued.

"To do this, we must start from a fundamental principle, a fundamental value which is freedom. We must guarantee that every woman and every man can profess their faith without being repressed or suffering repression," Tajani stated.

In this context ''as politicians we must do everything to ensure that dialogue strengthens the peaceful coexistence that exists and has existed in many parts of the world, such as in Tunisia or Turkey or Albania'', he added Tajani.

Italy's government has decided to appoint a special envoy for religious freedom "to foster dialogue within the country, within Europe and throughout the world," Tajani said.

''In Italy, we always want to nurture interreligious dialogue. In Rome, which is the capital of Christianity, there is a Grand Mosque, a Great Synagogue which are placea respected by all," he said.

Tajani interfaith dialogue peace Berlin conference
in Evidenza