Venerdì 20 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 22:48
Tajani: Dialogue, two-state solution to achieve Mideast peace

20 ottobre 2023 | 16.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (third from left) holds talks with Tunisia's president Kais Saied (right) on 20 October 2023 in Tunis
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (third from left) holds talks with Tunisia's president Kais Saied (right) on 20 October 2023 in Tunis

Italy is eager to take forward dialogue with Arab countries aimed at achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinians based on a two-state solution to the conflict, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday in Tunis.

"We want to continue to listen and exchange view with Arab countries because together we can attain the goal of peace, which, for Italy can only be attained by giving Palestinians the prospect of a state," Tajani told reporters after talks with Tunisia's president Kais Saied.

"We all want to work for peace. I listened with great attention to all of President Saied's and the foreign minister (Nabil Ammar)'s observations and ideas on the Palestinian question," Tajani said.

During Friday's visit, Italy and Tunisia signed an accord granting legal work permits to 4,000 agricultural and industry workers as part of bilateral efforts to fight illegal immigration and boost legal migration.

Tag
Arab countries dialogue peace Tajani Saied
