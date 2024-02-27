Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:10
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani expreses solidarity with Mussolini after Strasbourg attack

27 febbraio 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

A still image from the video that MEP Alessandra Mussolini posted to Twitter after being attacked in a Strasbourg street
A still image from the video that MEP Alessandra Mussolini posted to Twitter after being attacked in a Strasbourg street

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has deplored and attack on Euro-MP Alessandra Mussolini in a Strasbourg street in which she said she was struck on the back and shoulders with a crutch and insulted by an Italian-speaking man late on Monday.

"On behalf of all @Forza italia I express closeness and solidarity to @Ale_Mussolini_for the vile attack suffered in Strasbourg," Tajani wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

"When violence is against a woman it is even more deplorable!"

A visibly distressed Mussolini, 61, posted a video to Twitter from her cell phone after the attack, describing what happened.

The granddaughter of late fascist dictator Benito Mussolin, Mussolini belongs to Tajani's conservative Forza Italia party and has been a member of Italy's lower and uppper houses of parliament. She is also a well-known TV personality.

Tajani, who is also deputy premier, was elected Forza Italia leader at the weekend after serving as interim party leader since its founder Silvio Berlusconi's death in June last year.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Mussolini attack Strasbourg tweet
Vedi anche
News to go
Corteo Pisa, Procura ha aperto fascicolo
News to go
L'industria del turismo si prepara alla stagione estiva
News to go
Btp Valore, nuova emissione da oggi fino al primo marzo
News to go
I trattori tornano a Bruxelles
News to go
Sardegna alle urne, per votare c'è tempo fino alle 22
News to go
Torna il bonus psicologo
News to go
Transizione ecologica, entro 2050 in Ue serviranno 60 milioni di lavoratori 'green'
News to go
Scontri Pisa, Piantedosi: "Nessun cambiamento su ordine pubblico, valuteremo eccessi"
News to go
Bonus ristrutturazione 2024, come richiederlo
News to go
Sardegna domenica al voto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Biden: "Se Putin non paga per quello che fa andrà avanti"
News to go
Bce, bilancio in rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza