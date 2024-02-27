Tajani expreses solidarity with Mussolini after Strasbourg attack

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has deplored and attack on Euro-MP Alessandra Mussolini in a Strasbourg street in which she said she was struck on the back and shoulders with a crutch and insulted by an Italian-speaking man late on Monday.

"On behalf of all @Forza italia I express closeness and solidarity to @Ale_Mussolini_for the vile attack suffered in Strasbourg," Tajani wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

"When violence is against a woman it is even more deplorable!"

A visibly distressed Mussolini, 61, posted a video to Twitter from her cell phone after the attack, describing what happened.

The granddaughter of late fascist dictator Benito Mussolin, Mussolini belongs to Tajani's conservative Forza Italia party and has been a member of Italy's lower and uppper houses of parliament. She is also a well-known TV personality.

Tajani, who is also deputy premier, was elected Forza Italia leader at the weekend after serving as interim party leader since its founder Silvio Berlusconi's death in June last year.