Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
17:08
Tajani eyes early ratification of Italy-Albania migrant centre deal

05 dicembre 2023 | 17.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: Mauro Sioli/Emblema
Photo: Mauro Sioli/Emblema

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani hopes parliament will swiftly approve a controversial accord to build two migrant processing centres in Albania which the government claims other European Union countries will emulate.

“I hope the passage of the bill ratifiying the agreement with Albania won't be too convoluted," Tajani said.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of an in international conference in Rome on exports and internationalisation.

"We have a solid majority. There will be a debate and I am certain it will pass," Tajani said.

The cabinet is examining the bill on Tuesday before it goes to parliament, Tajani noted.

"We wanted to respect parliament and allow debate and to hear the ideas of all sides," he said.

Under the deal signed by Italy and Albania last month, Rome plans for the centres to be fully operational by next Spring and to handle the asylum claims of up to 39,000 migrants rescued at sea each year.

Albanian police guards will be in charge of patrolling both centres, which will be administered by the Italian government.

One of the two centres will be an expulsion and detention facility for failed asylum-seekers.

Vulnerable people including women and children will not be brought to Albania but will continue to be disembarked in Italy under the accord, whose legality has been questioned by migrant charities.

