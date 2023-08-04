Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:13
Tajani 'feels like a 14-year-old' on 70th birthday

04 agosto 2023 | 15.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy's foreign minister feels just like he did when he was 14 years old, the veteran politician and deputy premier tweeted on Friday - his 70th birthday.

"Even at 70 I feel as I did when I was 14. I continue to believe in and fight for my ideals," read the tweet.

"Thank you to everyone for the good wishes and affection you have shown me," the tweet added.

Tajani was elected interim leader of the conservative Forza Italia party last month, following the death of billionaire media magnate Silvio Berlusconi.

A former air force officer, journalist and European Parliament president, Tajani co-founded Forza Italia with Berlusconi in the early 1990s.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani tweet 70 birthday
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza