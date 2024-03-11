Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 18:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani hails arrests of three Palestinian terror suspects in central Italy

11 marzo 2024 | 17.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tajani hails arrests of three Palestinian terror suspects in central Italy

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has praised police for the arrests in the central city of L'Aquila of three Palestian militants who were allegedly planning attacks against civilians and military targets.

"Thanks to the police forces and the judiciary for the arrest in L'Aquila of three Palestinians belonging to a terrorist organization," Tajani wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

"They planned attacks against civilian and military targets. Prevention and control of the territory are a government priority," the tweet added.

Police said the three Palestinians had set up a cell with links to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, an armed group that is linked to Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement.

European Union, the United States and Israel consider the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades a terrorist organisation.

Police said Italian magistrates are examining a request by Israel to extradite one of the three Palestinians.

Interior minister Matteo Piantedosi hailed the arrest of “three dangerous terrorists and said Italy is always on high alert against extremism and radicalization.

The three Palestinians, all resident in L'Acquila, were in Italy on humanitarian grounds and one has refugee status, Adnkronos has learned.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Tajani Palestinians arrests L'Aquila Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Guterres: "Con operazione a Rafah civili in girone infernale"
News to go
Elezioni Abruzzo, Marsilio riconfermato: "Scritta pagina di storia"
News to go
Prodotti Dop e Igp, al via bando per 25 milioni di euro
News to go
Dengue, sale l'allerta in Italia
News to go
Ncc, da Corte Costituzionale via libera a nuove licenze
News to go
Ucraina e Gaza, cosa ha detto Papa Francesco
News to go
Bonus per le imprese che dicono addio alla plastica monouso
News to go
Multe autovelox, niente più foto del veicolo spedita con verbali
Donne discriminate anche per un prestito: crediti bancari più facili per gli uomini
News to go
Dossieraggio, Nordio chiede istituzione Commissione parlamentare d'inchiesta
News to go
Bonifici istantanei, cosa prevede il nuovo regolamento europeo
8 marzo, Meloni: "Giornata di celebrazione e riflessione"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza