Tajani hails arrests of three Palestinian terror suspects in central Italy

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has praised police for the arrests in the central city of L'Aquila of three Palestian militants who were allegedly planning attacks against civilians and military targets.

"Thanks to the police forces and the judiciary for the arrest in L'Aquila of three Palestinians belonging to a terrorist organization," Tajani wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

"They planned attacks against civilian and military targets. Prevention and control of the territory are a government priority," the tweet added.

Police said the three Palestinians had set up a cell with links to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, an armed group that is linked to Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement.

European Union, the United States and Israel consider the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades a terrorist organisation.

Police said Italian magistrates are examining a request by Israel to extradite one of the three Palestinians.

Interior minister Matteo Piantedosi hailed the arrest of “three dangerous terrorists and said Italy is always on high alert against extremism and radicalization.

The three Palestinians, all resident in L'Acquila, were in Italy on humanitarian grounds and one has refugee status, Adnkronos has learned.