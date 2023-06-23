Tajani hails 'growing' role of Italians abroad

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has praised the increasingly vital role played in Italy's development by expatriates and their descendants, calling them "our ambassadors abroad".

"You are our ambassadors abroad, because every Italian represents us," Tajani said on Friday in closing remarks to the General Council of Italians Abroad.

"Italians living abroad is a topic that is especially dear to me. I am grateful to the 6.5 million members on the register," Tajani said Friday.

"Your contribution to the growth of our country has been decisive...your role is of growing importance," said Tajani.

The surnames of many famous individuals, from Pope Francis to former US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as "great actors", reveal their Italian origins, Tajani noted.

Since becoming foreign minister in October last year, Tajani has sought to improve consular services for Italians resident abroad, he said.

"Consulates are our pillars abroad. We are looking to strengthen our network in Europe," Tajani went on.

The foreign ministry is also developing services such as electronic ID cards for Italians abroad to cut red tape and simplify their dealings with Italy's bureaucracy, Tajani stated.

A 'back to your roots' project within Italy's multi-billion-euro post-pandemic recovery plan aims to bring people of Italian origin to rediscover the places in Italy where their ancestors came from he said.

Many Italians, despite having lived abroad for over a generation, remain "Italian at heart" and want to strengthen ties with the place of their origins, Tajani said.

"We want Italians abroad to still feel Italian and that they can go and discover the small villages where their grandparents lived, and from which they left," Tajani explained.

The project is also a way to drive tourism to Italy's small towns and villages, Tajani added.

"I would like to ensure that the Italians who visit subsequently become 'ambassadors' to bring new tourists to our country," he underlined.