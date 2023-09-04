Tajani heralds 'new season' of Italy-China strategic partnership

Italy and China are "opening a new season of strategic partnership", foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday during a visit to Beijing aimed at relaunching a 2019 accord inked by then-premier Silvio Berlusconi and his Chinese counterpart Wen Jiabao.

“Today we are launching a new season of strategic partnership, which we intend to comprehensively relaunch by deepening all areas of our bilateral relationship," Tajani stated.

Tajani was addressing the 11th session of the Italy-China government committee - the first held since 2020 - which he co-chaired with his counterpart Wang Yi.

Tajani's two-day visit to China aims to boost bilateral trade and tourism as well as bilateral dialogue in "areas of common interest" under the 2004 strategic partnership accord, the foreign ministry said.