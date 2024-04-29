Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 29 Aprile 2024
Tajani 'highly committed' to Mideast de-escalation

29 aprile 2024 | 12.45
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tajani 'highly committed' to Mideast de-escalation

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani is "highly committed" to de-escalating the widening conflict in the Middle East and those elsewhere, according to foreign undersecretary Maria Tripodi.

"Minister Tajani is working intensely on de-escalation of the various conflicts, including in the Middle East, which is the latest that has developed," Tripodi told reporters at the weekend.

Tripodi was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting in Florence with center-right mayoral candidate Eike Schmid.

"We are committed to peace and the documents drafted at the G7 in Capri (earlier this month) where the seven great nations of the earth opposed these increasing tense situations with a single voice," Tripodi added.

Concluding statements from this month's G7 foreign ministers' meeting on Capri condemned Russia's 26-month-old occupation of Ukraine, the more-than-six-month-old war between Israel and Hamas, Iran's strikes on Israel and attacks by Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and by Houthi militants from Yemen in the Red Sea, as well as China's military activities in the East and South China Seas.

Tag
Tajani Middle East De escalation Mideast Tripodi
