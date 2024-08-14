Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Tajani, 'I told Iran to wait for tomorrow's summit'

14 agosto 2024 | 10.47
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"He asked me: what do you propose? And I said to him: wait for the summit on August 15th and then decide. The key to everything is the ceasefire in Gaza. If it is decreed, the scenario could change profoundly. It might be clearer to everyone in the region that it is time to stop this continuous military escalation". This was stated to 'La Stampa' by the Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, reconstructing the phone call the day before yesterday with his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani.

"Tehran claims the right to respond to Israel. I warned Ali Bagheri Kani. Much is in the hands of Iran - he says - I suggested, at least, not to make decisions before the 15th. If they attack first, the agreement will fail, and chaos would be risked. The ceasefire, in my opinion, would remove the reasons for the attack, if it is true that the Iranians' interest is Gaza, and start a new political dynamic in the Middle East".

"These are hours in which anything can happen. We are in continuous contact with the allies and with our embassies. As long as there is room for negotiations, there is hope", he remarks, recalling among other things the extraordinary meeting of the G7 ministers on August 4th. And how "the premier heard from President Masoud Pezeshkian a few days ago". Italy "always keeps relations with the Islamic Republic alive - he affirms - And the Americans trust our ability to dialogue very much".

