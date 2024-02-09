Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 20:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani in meeting with Argentinian FM Mondino during Milei visit

09 febbraio 2024 | 20.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Tajani in meeting with Argentinian FM Mondino during Milei visit

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will hold talks Argentinian counterpart Diana Mondino in Rome on Monday during a visit to Italy by Argentinia's right-wing president Javier Milei - the first to a European Union country since he took office in December.

Tajani and Mondino's talks are slated for 6pm local time and the pair will hold a joint press conference afterwards at 7pm, according to a foreign ministry statement.

During his visit to Italy through Tuesday Milei is scheduled to meet Italy's conservative premier Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
TAjani Mondino talks Milei visit Italy
Vedi anche
Foibe, Mattarella: "Negare è un affronto alle vittime"
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Bonifici istantanei, ok definitivo dalla Ue: cosa cambia
News to go
Fisco, un milione di partite Iva dichiara meno di 15mila euro di reddito annuo
News to go
Napoli, uomo si barrica in casa: uccide la moglie e, poi, si suicida
News to go
Sciopero trasporto aereo, i voli a rischio domani
News to go
Blinken in Israele
Piattaforma Mares, 21 Paesi potenziano scambi dati
News to go
Settimana corta, al via sperimentazione in Germania
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza