Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 18:27
Tajani inaugurates red bench at UN marking femicide victims

Tajani inaugurates red bench at UN marking femicide victims
27 settembre 2024
Foreign minister and deputy premier Antonio Tajani on Friday unveiled a red bench at Italy's diplomatic representation at the United Nations symbolising the victims of the scourge of femicide.

"Deputy Prime Minister and Minister @Antonio_Tajani inaugurated the red bench at Italy's Permanent Representation to the United Nations, a symbol of the void left in society when a woman falls victim to femicide. #endwomenviolence," the mission wrote on X.

Tajani inaugurated the bench on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In Italy, a woman is murdered every three days, usually by a partner or a male known to her.

