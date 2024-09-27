Tajani inaugurates red bench at UN marking femicide victims

Foreign minister and deputy premier Antonio Tajani on Friday unveiled a red bench at Italy's diplomatic representation at the United Nations symbolising the victims of the scourge of femicide.

"Deputy Prime Minister and Minister @Antonio_Tajani inaugurated the red bench at Italy's Permanent Representation to the United Nations, a symbol of the void left in society when a woman falls victim to femicide. #endwomenviolence," the mission wrote on X.

Tajani inaugurated the bench on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In Italy, a woman is murdered every three days, usually by a partner or a male known to her.