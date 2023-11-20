Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 20:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:45 Alimentazione, 10 anni di vita in più per chi passa a dieta sana

19:42 Salvini: "Momento migliore per pace fiscale, azzerare contenziosi e pendenze"

19:36 Manovra, Schlein presenta le controproposte Pd: lavoro, redditi e carovita

19:27 OpenAI, la stoccata di Elon Musk: "Sito Instability.AI ancora disponibile"

19:18 Djokovic da record, ottava volta numero uno come Steffi Graf

19:13 Mps, il Tesoro avvia la cessione del 20% del capitale

19:05 Giudici appello: "Da Montante dossier e ricatti"

18:48 Scala: Prima 2023 sold out, tutti esauriti anche i biglietti per le repliche

18:46 Israele-Hamas, Biden: "Presto accordo per rilascio ostaggi"

18:41 Violenza su donne, 'L'amore perduto': oggi a Milano iniziativa per combatterla

18:13 Omicidio Serena Mollicone, giallo in udienza: sparito calco del pugno di Marco Mottola

18:10 Scala: il 7 dicembre 2023 Prima con Don Carlo, cast stellare e mega produzione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tajani: Italy-Germany action pact will cement ties

20 novembre 2023 | 19.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tajani: Italy-Germany action pact will cement ties

A strategic action plan that Italy and Germany are due to sign this week will bolster "already very strong" bilateral ties, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani told the RaiNews24 rolling news channel on Monday.

"With Germany we will strengthen collaboration, we will create a real action pact to cement ties that are already strong," Tajani stated.

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz are set to ink the strategic bilateral pact to bolster political and economic cooperation in several strategic areas during high-level consultations in Berlin on Wednesday.

"We are the two most industrialized countries in Europe, so there is a lot of scope for common action. We both belong to the G7 and NATO, there is a lot we need to do together to give common answers to our citizens," Tajani said.

The joint action plan comes after the 2021 Quirinal Treaty consolidating ties between Italy and France, which was loosely modelled on a 1963 Franco-German pact.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Germany strategic action plan Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Inquinamento, l'allarme di Oxfam in un dossier
News to go
Infanzia, Mattarella: "I bambini hanno diritto alla pace"
News to go
Povertà in Italia, Coldiretti: "Oltre 3,1 milioni di persone ricevono aiuti alimentari"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, procuratore Venezia: "Quadro omicidio non ancora completo"
News to go
Biden compie 81 anni, l'età è il suo tallone d'Achille
News to go
Spalletti: "Noi campioni in carica, difendiamo il titolo europeo"
News to go
L'Argentina volta pagina: chi è il nuovo presidente Milei
News to go
Fisco, ampliamento del regime collaborativo: ecco come funziona
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Filippo Turetta verso l'estradizione
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Filippo Turetta arrestato in Germania
News to go
F1, Verstappen vince Gp Las Vegas
News to go
Ricerca, Mattarella: "Strumento di pace"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza