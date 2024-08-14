Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:15
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani, 'Italy ready to send contingent to work on the birth of a Palestinian state'

14 agosto 2024 | 10.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

"In September, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, I will propose a project at the G7 level for the reconstruction, not only humanitarian, but also political and economic, of Gaza. Italy is ready to send a contingent to work, in the transition that will have to be managed by the UN and led by the Arab countries, on the birth of a Palestinian state, unifying the Strip and the West Bank. But our interlocutor can only be the PNA, not Hamas. In the meantime, the United States has asked us to use the Carabinieri to train an adequate Palestinian security force," Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani told 'La Stampa'.

"We are in favor of the state of Palestine," he says, "but how can we recognize a state as long as Hamas controls a large part of Palestine and claims to want to destroy Israel?" And he adds: "We do not want to slap Israel morally at this time, but we want to bring them to a negotiation to make the 'two peoples, two states' formula concrete."

"We stand with Israel - he remarks - but as you do with friends, we have invited them to respect international law." And he adds: "I do not agree with those in the Israeli government who say that two million Palestinians in Gaza must be starved. But I remember that Hamas used the civilian population in a very dirty political game. The combined attack from Gaza and Lebanon, by Hezbollah, has always been aimed at boycotting the peace agreements between Israel and the Arab countries." And "Hezbollah too must avoid the worst and stop launching missiles. However, if necessary we will be ready to evacuate Italian civilians".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
security force not Hamas be project at
Vedi anche
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza