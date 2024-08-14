Tajani, 'Italy ready to send contingent to work on the birth of a Palestinian state'

"In September, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, I will propose a project at the G7 level for the reconstruction, not only humanitarian, but also political and economic, of Gaza. Italy is ready to send a contingent to work, in the transition that will have to be managed by the UN and led by the Arab countries, on the birth of a Palestinian state, unifying the Strip and the West Bank. But our interlocutor can only be the PNA, not Hamas. In the meantime, the United States has asked us to use the Carabinieri to train an adequate Palestinian security force," Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani told 'La Stampa'.

"We are in favor of the state of Palestine," he says, "but how can we recognize a state as long as Hamas controls a large part of Palestine and claims to want to destroy Israel?" And he adds: "We do not want to slap Israel morally at this time, but we want to bring them to a negotiation to make the 'two peoples, two states' formula concrete."

"We stand with Israel - he remarks - but as you do with friends, we have invited them to respect international law." And he adds: "I do not agree with those in the Israeli government who say that two million Palestinians in Gaza must be starved. But I remember that Hamas used the civilian population in a very dirty political game. The combined attack from Gaza and Lebanon, by Hezbollah, has always been aimed at boycotting the peace agreements between Israel and the Arab countries." And "Hezbollah too must avoid the worst and stop launching missiles. However, if necessary we will be ready to evacuate Italian civilians".