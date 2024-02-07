Tajani: Italy supports Israeli hostages' unconditional release by Hamas

Italy backs the "unconditional release" over 100 hostages who have been held in Gaza by Hamas since the Palestinian Islamist group's surprise cross-border assault on 7 October in which 1,200 Israelis died.

"Four months after the brutal attack by Hamas against Israel, I support the families of the hostages who await the release of their loved ones," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Italy's government supports the unconditional release of the hostages as part of ceasefire negotiations and to strengthen humanitarian action," the tweet added.

Thirty-two of over 130 hostages still being held captive by Hamas in war-ravaged Gaza are no longer alive and possibly 20 more according to confidence intelligence from Israeli officals reported on Tuesday by the New York Times.

Israel has wrought a humanitarian catastrope in the blockaded Palestinian enclave with a relentless bombing campaign and a ground offensive since the 7 October Hamas rampage.