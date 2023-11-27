Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 27 Novembre 2023
Tajani lauds Egypt's 'important' role in Hamas hostage releases

27 novembre 2023 | 19.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tajani lauds Egypt's 'important' role in Hamas hostage releases

Egypt played a key role in the deal in which 50 Israelis taken hostage by Hamas last month are being freed over four-day humanitarian pause in the war in Gaza in exchange for the release of 150 jailed Palestinians, according to Italy.

"Profitable meeting with MAE Shoukry @MfaEgypt," Tajani wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter) referring to talks he held with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on the sidelines of a regional foreign ministers meeting in Barcelona.

"We appreciate the important role played by Egypt in the agreement for the release of the hostages and for the valuable support of our humanitarian initiatives," the tweet added.

As part of the Israel-Hamas deal, 39 Israeli hostages in Gaza have been released so far with 117 Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons.

Israel had offered a day's pause in fighting for every 10 additional hostages released from Gaza. The current truce is set to expire early on Tuesday.

Hamas militants abducted some 240 people during their deadly cross-border raid on 7 October which prompted Israel's devastating military offensive in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

