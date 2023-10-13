Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:14
Tajani likens Hamas to Islamic State, Nazi SS, Gestapo

13 ottobre 2023 | 14.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tajani likens Hamas to Islamic State, Nazi SS, Gestapo

Palestinian militant group Hamas is like the Islamic State jihadist group and World War II Nazi Germany's murderous SS and Gestapo police organisations, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"They are like ISIS, the SS, the Gestapo," Tajani stated during a visit to Israel, where last Saturday, Hamas operatives launched a multi-pronged attack, killing 1,300 people, injuring hundreds and taking at least 150 hostages back to Gaza.

"They are they are murderers, terrorists," Tajani added.

The minister decried the alleged use by Hamas of Palestinians as human shields in Gaza amid Israel's retaliatory bombing campaign since Saturday's attack, which has killed over 1,400 people.

"They are using the Palestinian population as a shield, it's not right," Tajani said.

Tajani accused Hamas of cowardice in last Saturday's surprise attack, citing alleged atrocities against defenceless civilians, among them babies, young children, women and the elderly.

"These are gruesome images - desecrating a corpse is cowardly," he said referring to images released this week by Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

"War is fought by soldiers engaged in combat, not against innocent victims, women, children, and by desecrating corpses. These are things that only create hatred," said Tajani.

"We need to work for peace," Tajani underlined.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Islamic State World War II Nazis Gestapo SS
