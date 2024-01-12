Tajani: Mattei plan will help Italian companies in Africa

The government' stablisation and development plan for Africa will aid Italian companies internationalisation and their penentration of "promising" African markets, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told businesses on Friday.

''With the Mattei Plan we want to give our companies the opportunity to internationalise," Tajani said.

The plan named after Italian major Eni's founder Enrico Mattei envisages equitable partnerships which aim to turn Italy major energy hub distributing gas from Africa to Europe and which lays the ground for cooperation in other sectors.

The African "offers various opportunities," Tajani said while visiting Rimini in the flood-hit Emiglia-Romagna region.

"Focusing on exports means focusing on our country," he underlined.

'Made in Italy' goods are esteemed worldwide and appreciated everywhere, and high-quality Italian exports continue to grow in new markets, Tajani noted.

"The Far East, China, Vietnam, Japan and many other places where Italian products are highly appreciated, from agri-food to machinery, from fashion to luxury,' he said.

Italy's government is committed to supporting Italian businesses globally and urges its diplomatic respresentations around the world to give them support.

"No Italian entrepreneur abroad should feel alone," Tajani said.