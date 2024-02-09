Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 20:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani, Meloni attend ceremony to mark Basovizza WW2 massacre by Yugoslav partisans

09 febbraio 2024 | 20.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

FOTOGRAMMA
FOTOGRAMMA

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani and premier Giorgia Meloni were set to attend the Italian government's ceremony in Basovizza in the province of Trieste, northeast Italy on Saturday to commemorate the victims of a World War II massacre by Yugoslav communist forces.

The ceremony is being held at the 250-metre deep former mining shaft in Basovizza, down which Yugoslav partisans threw and unknown number of people in May 1945 after their summary executions.

Saturday marks the annual 'day of remembrance' for the victims at Basovizza and the thousands of others killed during the 'foibe' - the name of deep caves where Yugoslav partisans dumped the bodies of thousands of people murdered in 1943-1945.

The 'day of remembrance also commemorates the exodus of Istrians, Fiumeans and Dalmatians from their lands as Yugoslav forces moved into the Istria and Dalmatia regions which had been part of fascist Italy since the 1920s.

Tajani and Meloni are attending the ceremony in Basovizza together with other ministers and representatives of the regions and local institutions and Tajani will lay a laurel wreath on behalf of the foreign ministry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Meloni Basovizza commemoration
Vedi anche
Foibe, Mattarella: "Negare è un affronto alle vittime"
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Bonifici istantanei, ok definitivo dalla Ue: cosa cambia
News to go
Fisco, un milione di partite Iva dichiara meno di 15mila euro di reddito annuo
News to go
Napoli, uomo si barrica in casa: uccide la moglie e, poi, si suicida
News to go
Sciopero trasporto aereo, i voli a rischio domani
News to go
Blinken in Israele
Piattaforma Mares, 21 Paesi potenziano scambi dati
News to go
Settimana corta, al via sperimentazione in Germania
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza