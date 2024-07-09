Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani, Meloni, Crosetto head to Nato summit in Washington

Tajani, Meloni, Crosetto head to Nato summit in Washington
09 luglio 2024 | 14.53
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani is taking part in Nato's summit in Washington through Thursday with premier Giorgia Meloni and defence minister Guido Crosetto, a meeting that will likely focus on Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

At the three-day summit, Allies will celebrate 75 years since the signing of the Atlantic Pact and the establishment of the military alliance.

"The Washington Summit will serve to renew the message of unity and cohesion of the Allies in support of Ukraine, which the Italian G7 presidency has placed at the centre of its agenda," Tajani said in a statement.

"It will be important to ensure that the commitment to a gradual and sustainable increase in defence spending is accompanied by due consideration of the contribution that Italy provides in terms of men and means to NATO missions."

"In addition to the focus on Ukraine and cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners, we want NATO to devote equal energies to the Southern Flank, because it is necessary to cultivate a 360-degree Euro-Atlantic security vision," the minister commented.

Tajani is also set to chair a meeting of G7 foreign ministers on Thursday at the Nato venue that will centre on the situation in the Middle East, in line with the Italian presidency's continued focus on the region, according to the statement.

There will also be "an exchange of views" at the Nato summit on the continuing instability in the Red Sea amid Iran-backed Houthi rebel attacks on shipping (allegedly in support of embattled and besieged Gazans), the statement noted.

The Red Sea will also be the focus of a trade ministerial meeting on 16-17 July in Reggio Calabria and Villa San Giovanni in southern Italy, said the statement.

While in Washington, Tajani will also attend a working dinner for foreign ministers on Wednesday, to be hosted by US secretuary of state Antony Blinken. Ministers from NATO partner countries and the European Union's top foreign policy representative Josep Borrell are also attending the dinner, according to the statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Meloni Crossetto Nato summit
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza