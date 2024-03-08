Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 18:10
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani orders red benches at Italy's embassies worldwide on International Women's Day

08 marzo 2024 | 18.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tajani orders red benches at Italy's embassies worldwide on International Women's Day

To mark International Women’s Day on Friday, Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani has asked every Italian embassy around the world to install a red bench symbolising gender-based violence and discrimination.

“Italy must take the lead in promoting gender equality and women’s emancipation, especially in preventing and opposing all forms of violence and discrimination against women”, Tajani said in a statement.

The red bench "is a symbol, representing the void left in society when a woman falls victim to femicide," said Tajani, who is also deputy premier.

"We must sit on those benches and give our support to women, fighting against violence but also against everyday discrimination."

Tajani' statement reaffirmed his personal solidarity and that of all Italian diplomats “with the women, girls and children living in areas of crisis and conflict, as well the women and girls who courageously claim their right to participate in the political, economic, social and cultural life of their country”.

Developing the potential of African women and their contribution to the continent’s economicgrowth and development is a focus of Italy's G7 presidency this year, which is underlined by the government's (5.5 billion euro) 'Mattei' parternership plan for the continent, Tajani recalled.

Italy's government aims to support its African partners in developing the potential of African women and their contribution to the continent’s growth, in order to “ensure freedom from all forms of discrimination and gender-based violence, promote women’s empowerment, and strengthen the role of women and girls in the response to climate change”.

