Giovedì 09 Maggio 2024
Tajani pays tribute to Italy's terrorism victims

Statesman Aldo Moro, who was abducted and murdered aged 61 by Italy's far-left Red Brigades on 9 May 1978 after 55 days in captivity
09 maggio 2024 | 12.59
Redazione Adnkronos
On the 46th anniversary of late Italian centrist premier and statesman Aldo Moro by the far-left Red Brigades on 9 May, 1978, foreign ministry Antonio hailed all those who gave their lives for democracy, legality and the state.

"On the Day of Remembrance dedicated to the Victims of Terrorism, we remember those who died defending freedom, democracy and the state," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We recall those to sacrificed their lives to for the rule of law and freedom from any form of dictatorship," Tajani

