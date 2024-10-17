Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Tajani, Piantedosi head to France for talks on migration, boosting cross-border cooperation

Prappresentate - FOTOGRAMMA
17 ottobre 2024 | 16.27
Redazione Adnkronos
Illegal immigration and stronger cross-border cooperation are the focus of talks in France on Friday between its premier Michel Barnier, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani, interior minister Matteo Piantedosi and his French counterpart Bruno Retailleu, Tajani announced.

"Tomorrow we will be in France together with interior minister Matteo Piantedosi for talks with the French (in Mentone) and then we will go to Ventimiglia with Piantedosi to visit Italian police," Tajani told reporters on the sidelines of the European People's Party summit in Brussels on Thursay.

“The invitation is very positive and that's why I will be there with my colleague Matteo Piantedosi to discuss cross-border collaboration," Tajani said.

“I worked a lot with Michel Barnier when we were both European commissioners. The cooperation was very positive then and I think it can be now as well," Tajani stated.

TAjani Piantedosi France Barnier talks migration
